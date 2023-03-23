Kai McGorm

Mum Kara McGorm, 41, is a project manager, while dad Jamie McGorm, also 41, is a tyre technician. The family live in Shieldhill.

Mum said her pregnancy was fine apart from she had severe hypertension. Kai was born by emergency c-section.

Mum and dad chose the name Kai as Kara’s late mother’s name was Kay and Kai was close for a boy.

Kai has a cheeky character, he smiles and laughs all the time and is into everything.

His grandparents are Grandad Danny and Nanna Ann (McGorm) and Grandad (Di) Gordon Quinn.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their family and friends for the lovely gifts they received and also all the doctors, midwives and medical team who looked after mum and Kai during their stay.

