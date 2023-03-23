News you can trust since 1845
Baby of the week: Shieldhill tot Kai McGorm

Kai James McGorm was born on June 11, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 11.16pm, weighing 6lb 15oz.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Mum Kara McGorm, 41, is a project manager, while dad Jamie McGorm, also 41, is a tyre technician. The family live in Shieldhill.

Mum said her pregnancy was fine apart from she had severe hypertension. Kai was born by emergency c-section.

Mum and dad chose the name Kai as Kara’s late mother’s name was Kay and Kai was close for a boy.

Kai has a cheeky character, he smiles and laughs all the time and is into everything.

His grandparents are Grandad Danny and Nanna Ann (McGorm) and Grandad (Di) Gordon Quinn.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their family and friends for the lovely gifts they received and also all the doctors, midwives and medical team who looked after mum and Kai during their stay.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected] Note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

