Baby of the week: Shieldhill tot Ethan Smith

Ethan Cooper Smith

His mum is Stephanie Smith and he has two big brothers, 15-year-old Aiden and Logan who is six. They live in Shieldhill.

Ethan was born eight weeks early by emergency c-section at the Glasgow hospital where mum and baby spent nine days before being moved to neonatal in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert for three weeks.

Mum says the staff there were amazing and she wants to thank the staff in the neonatal unit and also maternity triage.

Ethan has a heart condition called STV and could have died while in the womb. Ethan was one of twins, but mum sadly lost the other baby during the first trimester. The medical staff were keeping an eye on him and he stopped moving, so he was delivered early.

Mum says: “He’s doing so much better now.

"He’s such a brave little soul and did so well to fight to be here."

Mum would like to thank grandma Elaine Cooper who she says has been “a rock to me and my kids”.

Mum said: “He’s a great baby. He’s such a little star, always smiling, laughing and he’s catching up so quickly.

"He gives you this side look when you’re not looking then the biggest smile.

"I’m so proud of him already.”