Baby of the week: Ryan Sean Howitt

Ryan Sean Howitt was born on May 2, 2019 at 3.24 am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital. He weighed 7lb 4oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Emma Smith (26) is a sales assistant, while dad Ryan Howitt (24) is a poultry farm worker. The parents are from Denny and have been together for three years.

THE PREGNANCY: Mum said that the pregnancy was great and they had no problems.

THE BIRTH: The birth also went really well. Emma was in labour for four hours.

THE NAME DECISION: Ryan is named after his dad and Emma’s late father who passed away. His middle name comes from a special uncle.

THE BABY: Emma says that he is the most content baby ever, he’s just amazing. All he does is eat and sleep. His favourite toy is a cuddly toy called Dug and it has been discovered he loves to watch the cartoon Paw Patrol.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Dad’s parents are Debbie and Roddie Howitt who are from Denny. Emma’s mum Anna Smith is also from Denny.

THANKS: The new parents would like to thank all the staff and midwives at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Emma would like to thank her auntie Debbie who stayed throughout the whole time she was in labour.