Rio Christian (pic: submitted)

Mum Zara Pratt, 30, is a civil servant, while dad Ross Christian, 31, is an area manager. Rio has a big brother Rudy, and two big sisters, Olivia and Lillie. The family live in Rumford.

Mum said her pregnancy was okay and that the birth itself was fast and two weeks early.

Mum and dad chose the name Rio as they both loved it since they found out they were having a boy.

Mum says Rio is happy and always giggling.

His proud grandparents are Granny Elaine Perry, Papa Kevin Perry and Granny Sheila Pratt. Mum and dad would like to give a special mention to Granny Marion and Tom who “give the best cuddles”.

Mum and dad want to thank Rio’s big brother and sisters for “always being a great help and loving him millions”.