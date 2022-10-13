Baby of the week: Ronan Neilson

Ronan Neilson

The youngster was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 6.09am that day, weighing 8lb 6oz.

Mum Lauryn Tina Smith is 25, while dad Gary Neilson is 29. They are both customer care representatives.

Ronan has a big sister Alice, who is four, and a half sister, Laura.

The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said Ronan was the couple’s Rainbow baby so she was very anxious throughout the pregnancy, however she said it went rather smoothly and fast.

She said the birth was very quick with the total labour less than two hours.

Mum and dad struggled a lot with names and after narrowing it down to a few they let big sister Alice choose what she preferred. She initially chose the other name, however one day she came out of nursery saying she wanted to call him Ronan. His middle name is because both of his grandads are called David.

Ronan is a happy baby who is always smiling.

His proud grandparents are Nikki Smith, David Smith, Ann Neilson and David Neilson.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the midwives at Forth Valley Royal with a big special thank you to Jennifer Wynne who assisted the full labour.