Baby of the week: Reggie Kane

Reggie Kane was born on January 6, 2019 at 11.34am at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert. He weighed 7lbs 1oz.

THE DETAILS: Reggie Kane was born on January 6, 2019 at 11.34am at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert. He weighed 7lbs 1oz.

THE PARENTS: Melanie McColl (29), works in a bakery, while dad, Kevin Kane (27), is a factory worker. The family are from Denny.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy went well and mum felt it passed quite quickly.

THE BIRTH: He was born three days early and contracted pneumonia. He was then placed in neonatal intensive care in an incubator for five days with antibiotics. He was later moved to neonatal special care to recover from the infection but is finally home and doing well.

THE NAME: Reggie is named after his dad’s great grandfather.

THE BABY: He is described as being a hilarious and cheeky character who loves the minion movies, shrek and the grinch. When he’s grumpy he likes listening to Lewis Capaldi as that’s the only thing to cheer him up

THE GRANDPARENTS: On his mum’s side his grandparents are Elsie and David McColl from Plean. On his dad’s side his grandparents are Sharon and David Kane from Denny.

THANKS: Their entire family and all of the neonatal staff at Forth Valley because they did such a great job looking after their little boy.