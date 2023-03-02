Sonny McKee

Mum Rachel McFarlane, 37, is a dog groomer and owns Scruffy Tails Dog Grooming, while dad Bryan McKee, 37, is an offshore instrument technician. Sonny is the couple’s first child, however he’ll be a big brother next year as mum’s pregnant again and his baby brother is due around his first birthday. The family live in Reddingmuirhead.

Mum said the pregnancy was pretty easy until around 35 weeks when a scan discovered Sonny was lying breech and was measuring on the smaller side. She was monitored for a week or so and after a further scan on Monday, June 6, Sonny was born via a planned c-section the following day. His arrival was just over three weeks early and he arrived on his gran Linda’s birthday. Mum says she didn’t get much time to prepare for his arrival as she’d only finished working three days before he was born so it was all very quick at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad had a couple of names shortlisted, as they knew they were having a boy. When he was born they decided he looked more like a Sonny than their other option. His middle name Joseph is after Bryan’s Papa.

Sonny McKee

Sonny is a happy and content baby most of the time. He loves being around people, he’s very inquisitive and has an amazing laugh.

His proud grandparents are Gran Linda McFarlane, Grampy Allan McFarlane and Nana Margaret McKee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad would like to thank all the theatre staff at Forth Valley Royal who kept them both calm and relaxed during the c-section. Mum added a thank you to both her and partner Bryan’s mums as their support has been invaluable since Sonny was born.