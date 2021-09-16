Baby of the week: Reddingmuirhead tot Lily Goldie

Lily Goldie

Mum Jennifer Goldie, 34, works for Falkirk Council, while dad Stuart Goldie, 32, is a vehicle standards assessor. Lily’s big sister Isabella is four and is the best big sister who loves to help.

The family live in Reddingmuirhead.

Mum says overall she had a good pregnancy. She was tired and sore at times, but there were no complications.

Lily was born at the Larbert hospital by a natural birth with no pain relief for mum.

She was due on March 26, but mum was induced two weeks early on March 21 as Lily was measuring big.

Mum and dad chose the name Lily as they both liked it.

Lily is very cheeky, loves cuddles and mum and dad say she has the best smile.

Her proud grandparents are Jillian and Alistair Macduff, from Falkirk; Andrew and Joanne Garrity, from Grangemouth and Joseph Goldie from Bainsford.

Mum would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal.

She also thanked her husband Stuart for being there when she needed him the most and also their parents for their support.