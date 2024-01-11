Franky McKee (pic: submitted)

Mum Rachel McFarlane, 38, is the owner of Scruffy Tails Dog Grooming, while dad Bryan McKee, 38, is an offshore instrument technician. Franky has an older brother Sonny, who is one. The family live in Reddingmuirhead.

Mum said the pregnancy went well apart from nausea for the first half. As her older son was born a few weeks early due to measuring small she was given extra growth scans. The final few weeks of her pregnancy ended up following almost the same pattern and she had a planned c-section as baby was measuring small. Franky was born just under three weeks early and only 11 and a half months after his older brother.

Mum and dad knew they were having another boy and struggled to think of a name. In the end they chose Franky as it was a name they had considered for their first son and still really liked it. Thomas is after Rachel’s grandad.

Mum said at first Franky would cry so much they gave him the nickname Franky wah wah. However she said now he is the happiest little boy, only crying when he’s hungry, tired or just wants a cuddle. She said he has the cutest little giggle and a smile that could light up a room. He loves to watch what mischief his big brother is getting up to.

Franky’s proud grandparents are gran Linda McFarlane, grampy Allan McFarlane and nana Margaret McKee.