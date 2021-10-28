Baby of the week: Reddingmuirhead tot Aaron McPherson

Aaron McPherson

Mum Rachel Russell, 27, is a financial services adviser, while dad Callum McPherson, 29, is an electrical engineer. The family live in Reddingmuirhead.

Mum said her pregnancy was smooth sailing apart from sickness between 16 and 22 weeks and a bit of pelvic pain throughout.

She was induced at 38 weeks as baby was measuring on the bigger side.

Mum and dad knew they wanted a Scottish name due to the surname, so they had a few to pick from but Aaron was the one they both liked and it stood out to them the most. His middle name Robert was chosen as both grandads share the name.

Aaron is a chilled, happy and content baby.

His proud grandparents are Carole and Robert Russell and Janet and Robert McPherson.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives who cared for them during and after labour – Aileen and Amy – their parents and a special thanks to neighbour Gillian, who is a midwife, as mum says she pestered her with her questions/worries throughout her pregnancy.