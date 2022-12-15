Sophia Duffy

Mum Aimee Fleming, 31 is an assistant site manager on a construction site, while dad Ryan Duffy, 30, is an HGV mechanic. The family live in Redding.

Mum said her pregnancy was okay, but she suffered with carpel tunnel and pre-eclampsia at the end of the pregnancy.

She said the birth was difficult after her epidural was done wrong and she was kept in for a few days. Sophia’s dad spent the first night home with Sophia on his own and mum said: “he did amazing, a complete natural and I can’t be more proud of him.”

Mum said she has always liked the name Sophia and when she mentioned it to dad he immediately agreed.

Sophia is the happiest baby. Everyone always comments on how much she smiles. She’s always laughing, loves playing with her toys and loves meal times and trying new foods.

Her proud grandparents are Granny Janet Duffy and Grandad Robert Duffy, Grandma Jackie Barrie and Grandad Ken Barrie and Nana Susan King and Grandpa Euan Fleming.

Mum said she would like to thank midwives Amanda and Vanessa, as well as her friend Charlotte who has been her back bone throughout her pregnancy and becoming a new mum. She’d also like to thank Sophia’s dad Ryan for being the best dad and partner she could ask for.