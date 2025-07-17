Baby of the week: Redding tot Leo Thomson

Leo Thomson (Pic: Contributed)

Leo Robert Thomson was born on November 12, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.16pm, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Mum Renee Aitken, 21, is a carer, while dad Lee Thomson, also 21, works in demolition. The family live in Redding.

Mum said her pregnancy was long, tiring and hard, but it was worth every moment when he was finally here. During the pregnancy, mum suffered from anaemia and sickness which exhausted her.

When it came to the birth, she said it was “such a heart-warming experience”. Mum said the midwives were “extremely calming and supportive”. She was in labour for just an hour and 45 minutes with only gas and air before Leo was born. She said: “Everything went perfectly, and the first moment I laid eyes on him my whole world was complete.”

Mum and dad chose the name Leo as it’s close to his dad’s name Lee, and it was also Renee’s papa’s star sign and he holds a big place in her heart.

Leo is bubbly, mischievous and bright. He has the widest smile and a cheeky little personality. Mum said he is so content and just loves his little life.

His proud grandparents are Andrea Smith, Robert Aitken, Amanda Thomson and Thomas Thomson.

Mum would like to thank the staff at Forth Valley Royal who helped every step of the way with the pregnancy and labour, and most of all her supportive family who have gone above and beyond for them. Mum said: “I couldn’t appreciate them more, I am truly blessed and so grateful.”

