Baby of the week: Redding tot Hallie Hamilton

Hallie Andrea Hamilton was born on September 11, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 6.39pm, weighing 7lb 4oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:17 BST
Hallie Hamilton (Pic: submitted)Hallie Hamilton (Pic: submitted)
Hallie Hamilton (Pic: submitted)

Mum Catherine Hill, 28 is a civil servant, while dad Wayne Hamilton, 37, is self employed. Hallie has three brothers – Jack, Lewis and Cooper – and two sisters, Morgan and Tilly. The family live in Redding.

Mum said her pregnancy went in fast, however she had really bad sickness. Her waters broke when she was out shopping at Home Bargains. She ended up being induced after a long couple of days before Hallie arrived.

Hallie was the first name both mum and dad wanted from when they found out she was a little girl. Her middle name Andrea was Catherine’s mum’s name, who passed away nine years ago.

Mum said Hallie is the most content and happiest little girl. She has three teeth and is just about crawling. She loves food and sleep. She added: “She brings everyone so much joy with her beautiful but cheeky smile.”

Hallie’s grandparents are nana Linda Hamilton, her late papa Eric, granda Malcolm and her late gran Andrea. She also has a great granda John.

Mum and dad would like to say a massive thank you to the maternity unit at Larbert hospital who they say are all “truly amazing”. They would also like to thank their family and friends for all the lovely gifts and visits when Hallie was born.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send an email with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected] Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

