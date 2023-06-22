Hallie Hamilton (Pic: submitted)

Mum Catherine Hill, 28 is a civil servant, while dad Wayne Hamilton, 37, is self employed. Hallie has three brothers – Jack, Lewis and Cooper – and two sisters, Morgan and Tilly. The family live in Redding.

Mum said her pregnancy went in fast, however she had really bad sickness. Her waters broke when she was out shopping at Home Bargains. She ended up being induced after a long couple of days before Hallie arrived.

Hallie was the first name both mum and dad wanted from when they found out she was a little girl. Her middle name Andrea was Catherine’s mum’s name, who passed away nine years ago.

Mum said Hallie is the most content and happiest little girl. She has three teeth and is just about crawling. She loves food and sleep. She added: “She brings everyone so much joy with her beautiful but cheeky smile.”

Hallie’s grandparents are nana Linda Hamilton, her late papa Eric, granda Malcolm and her late gran Andrea. She also has a great granda John.

Mum and dad would like to say a massive thank you to the maternity unit at Larbert hospital who they say are all “truly amazing”. They would also like to thank their family and friends for all the lovely gifts and visits when Hallie was born.

