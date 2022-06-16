Baby of the week: Redding tot Araya Hamilton

Araya Hamilton

Mum Morgan Mikusi, 28, is a full time mum, while dad Damien Hamilton, 29, is a sales person.

Araya has an older sister Alyssa, who is four, who lives with her in Redding.

She also has two big brothers Lewis, 10 and Harris, seven.

Mum said she had a high risk pregnancy with Araya due to previous miscarriages, low PAPP-A and too much fluid, so she had regular scans and consultant appointments.

Mum was induced at 37 weeks and spent two days in hospital before Araya was born. She said the labour went well and after Araya was born they were admitted due to Araya having sporadic breathing and jaundice and mum having postnatal pre-eclampsia.

When it came to choosing Araya’s name mum said she wanted something different and that went with Alyssa. She liked Aria and dad liked Amaya so they mashed them and got Araya.

Araya is a happy, cheeky, thriving eight month old who loves pulling her mum and sister’s hair and dad’s beard.

Her proud grandparents are nana Mandy Murray, nanny Diane Hamilton and papa William Hamilton.

