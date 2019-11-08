Baby of the week: Rachel Janice Elizabeth Davie from Falkirk

Rachel Janice Elizabeth Davie was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on May 22, 2019 at 11.31pm. She weighed 4lbs 5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Kelly McNie (38) is a photographer, while dad Gordon Davie works in the Asda warehouse. She also has a big brother called Taylor Rigby (14). The family is from Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy was a little up and down.

THE BIRTH: The birth was very quick and unexpected. She was ten weeks early and mum was rushed into an emergency c-section. Afterwards Rachel spent six weeks in special baby care.

THE BABY: Her parents think she is a wee superstar. She has been a fighter from the start. She has been fine from the very beginning.

THE NAME: Her name was picked by her dad. He had liked the name Rachel from the start and her middle names are after her grandparents.

THE GRANDPARENTS: David and Janice McNie and Shiona and Gordon Davie are all from Falkirk.

THANKS: Rachel’s family would like to say a big thank you to all the staff in the neonatal unit for looking after them. Also a special than you to all friends and family who visited while she was in hospital.