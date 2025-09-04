Baby of the week: Polmont tot Zack Allan

Zack Allan (pic: contributed)

Zack Andrew Allan was born on February 7, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 1.44pm, weighing 5lb 8oz.

Mum Samantha McNicol, 24, is a health care assistant, while dad Connor Allan, 27, is a roofer. Zack has a big sister, Zara Louise who is five. The family live in Polmont.

Mum said her pregnancy was complicated with a lot of weekly appointments and check ups due to being high risk. However she said it was also very special being privileged to see him a lot throughout the pregnancy.

When it came to the birth, mum said it was “a breeze”. She said labour was 44 minutes from start to finish with no pain relief.

Mum and dad chose the name Zack Andrew together. They wrote down ten boy’s names each and then swapped papers. They both had Zack down on their lists. Both grandads are called Andrew so they thought it felt right to pass on their name.

Zack is the happiest little boy ever, who is full of smiles and loves to socialise. Mum added: “We have been blessed.”

Zack’s proud grandparents are Gran Collette Tait, Grandad Andrew Tait, Granny Lisa Allan and Great Gran Yvonne Allan and Great Grandad Andrew Allan.

Mum said: “We would like to thank Collette, Andrew, Lisa, Yvonne and Andrew from the start of the pregnancy to this day for the constant support and love they’ve showed to myself, Connor, Zack and Zara. We couldn't have done it without you.”

