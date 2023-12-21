Baby of the week: Polmont tot Nora Campbell
Mum Stephanie Helen Campbell and dad Aidan Campbell live in Polmont with Nora’s two-year-old brother Jacob Steven Campbell. Jacob is a great big brother and is desperate for his little sister to play with him.
Mum and dad were pretty set on Nora’s name for the whole pregnancy with it being a nod to her great grandfather, Norman (Stephanie’s grandad), especially since her brother’s name was also a nod to his late great grandfather.
Mum said that unfortunately she didn’t really enjoy the pregnancy as she had sickness most of the way through. She had a short relief around half way. She did manage to perform Sunshine on Leith with the Falkirk Bohemians – the company’s last performance in Falkirk Town Hall – while she was 20 weeks pregnant.
Nora was born 11 days after her due date.
Mum said: “The whole family are besotted with our beautiful baby girl who has just been so alert and responsive since she was born, giving all the cheeky smiles and laughter – especially at her brother. Her little personality has blossomed over the past eight months and we all can’t wait to watch her grow.”
Nora’s proud grandparents are Katherine Anne Bruce, Steven Bruce, Lorraine Campbell and William Campbell.
Mum added: “After a rough pregnancy and a long wait, especially since her brother came spontaneously at 36 weeks, she is just the most wonderful little girl.”