Dusty Rose (pic: submitted)

Mum Claire Rose, 39, is a housekeeper in the cardiology ward at Forth Valley Royal in Larbert, while dad Nick Rose, 38, is a logistician based in Glasgow. Dusty is their first child and the family live in Polmont.

Mum said her pregnancy was straight forward with no issues at all. She felt great throughout and loved being pregnant. Dusty’s due date was February 4.

Mum’s waters broke on the morning of February 9 and Dusty was born the following morning by a forceps delivery. Mum was convinced they were having a boy for some reason, so when dad announced it was a girl when Dusty was born mum was shocked.

Mum and dad chose the name Dusty as they wanted something unusual, but not weird or wacky. Her middle name Effie is after her great granny Young who is 92.

Dusty was a very wriggly baby in mummy’s tummy and mum says she hasn’t changed since she’s been born and she’s still very wriggly. She is a happy and content little girl.

Dusty’s proud grandparents are Elinor and Tom Marshall, Pamela Crawford and Derek and Ann Rose.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff and midwives at Forth Valley Royal as well as their family and friends for their congratulations, gifts and well wishes.