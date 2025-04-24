Baby of the week: Polmont tot Delilah Drummond

Delilah Drummond (pic: contributed)

Delilah Nicole Dunne Drummond was born on August 11, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 9.13pm, weighing 6lb 1oz.

Mum Chelsea Murray was a college student, while dad Liam Drummond is a joiner. Delilah has a big sister Freya and a big brother Zander who are absolutely besotted with their baby sister. The family live in Polmont.

Mum said her pregnancy was really good, she enjoyed it and had no issues.

When it came to the birth she said that went well too. She was induced and once mum was in labour Delilah made a very fast appearance taking just 30 minutes to make her entrance into the world.

Mum and dad chose the name Delilah as although they had a few different names picked out, Delilah just clicked with them both. Her middle name Nicole is from her Granny Nicky in heaven and Dunne is a family name on her dad’s side that means a lot to everyone.

Mum said Delilah is a great girl who is so happy all the time. She said: “We are so lucky to have such a chill girl. Her cheeky personality is starting to come through.”

Delilah’s grandparents are Granny Carrie Drummond and Granny Nicky and Granda Mark looking after her from heaven.

Mum and dad would like to give a special thanks to Carrie Drummond (Gran), Maureen Brown (Nano), Rebecca Wilson (Auntie), Erin Hamilton (Auntie) and Patricia Orr (Auntie). Mum said: “We are so thankful for all the support you guys give us everyday. I would be so lost without it.” She added a thank you to all the staff at Forth Valley Royal that looked after mum and baby while they were there.

