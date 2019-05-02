Baby of the week: Orla McKay Millar

Orla McKay Millar was born on November 11, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lbs 14oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Kayleigh McKay (22) works for the NHS, while dad Kieran Millar (22) is an industrial operator. The family live in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Kayleigh had a straight forward pregnancy and was glad that she had no issues at all throughout the nine months.

THE BIRTH: Kayleigh was in labour for around eight hours and had a natural delivery. Orla was born healthy and well, as was mum.

THE BABY: Orla has been perfect ever since she was born which Keiran and Kayleigh think might be too good to be true. She sleeps all night and always has a smile on her face.

THE NAME: Kieran and Kayleigh chose the name Orla as it means golden princess and is Irish.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Orla’s very proud grandparents are William and Lorna Mckay from Grangemouth and Lorraine and Kevin Hughes, also from Grangemouth.

THANKS: Keiran would like to give a massive thanks to Kayleigh for giving him such a beautiful daughter. The couple would also like to thank all of the staff at Forth Valley Royal for all their help.