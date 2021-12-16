Baby of the week: Nyome Miller

Nyome Miller

Mum Nicci Miller, 35, is a team leader in Scottish Water, while dad Drew Miller, 35, is a maintenance planner at PetroIneos. Fur brothers Loki, the ginger tom cat, and Thor, the golden doodle, absolutely adore Nyome and want to be in whatever room she is. The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said the pregnancy was really good with no morning sickness. She had some heartburn, which she was told was a sign of a baby having a head of hair, which Nyome certainly had.

She said the birth was a 52 hour labour where she got to try a bit of everything – water birth, induction drugs – and Nyome was born by emergency c-section in the end.

Mum loved the name Nyome and it was one of the rare names daddy liked too as he was convinced he was having a boy. Nyome also means ‘my delight’. Her middle name, Sarah is after Nicci's mum and because it means princess. She is mum and dad’s ‘delightful little princess’.

Nyome is mostly a very happy smiling baby, full of mischief and willful determination like her mum – at least that’s what dad says.

Nyome’s proud grandparents are Nana, Sarah Day and Granny, Maureen Miller.

The couple would like to thank all their family and friends for their support. Nyome was four and a half years in the making and they had just received their medications to start their IVF journey when Nicci discovered she was pregnant. She said: “The support from those around us was so encouraging and overwhelming and we will be forever grateful to them all. To anyone else out there trying, don’t give up on your dreams.

The couple would also like to thank the staff at the maternity and triage wards at Forth Valley Royal.