Baby of the week: New Carron tot Noa-Raine Marshall

Noa-Raine Marshall (Pic: Submitted)

Noa-Raine Marshall was born on March 20, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 11am, weighing 7lb 7oz.

Noa-Raine’s mums are Linda Thomson, 35, an early years practitioner for Falkirk Council and Clare Marshall, 39, a police officer. The family live in New Carron.

Linda said her pregnancy was difficult as she was very sick throughout with hyperemesis gravidarum which was even more challenging as she has type 1 diabetes. She said nerves were very high throughout the pregnancy as she wanted to make sure their baby girl was as safe and healthy as possible.

When it came to the birth, Linda had a planned c-section which was very straight forward and all went to plan. Noa-Raine was born at 37 weeks exactly.

Her mums chose the name Noa-Raine after her gender reveal because they had seen it in a story and just loved it. Her name wasn’t meant to be double barrelled, but it now is after a comment from the midwife assistant who said it would be great double barrelled because it was a super star name and their whole journey was magical just like her.

Noa-Raine is an extremely chilled out and very happy and content soul.

Her proud grandparents are Keith and Dorothy Forrest and John and Elizabeth Thomson.

The mums would like to thank the team at GCRM fertility Glasgow as Noa-Raine was born via IVF and was long awaited. They would also like to thank the midwives at Forth Valley Royal – particularly Lesley Thomson – and Ewan the anaesthetist who made Linda feel so at ease when she was extemely nervous before her c-section.

