Lucas Shiells (pic: submitted)

Lucas Derek Shiells was born on January 4, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.50am, weighing 8lb 11oz.

Mum Jenna Shiells, 34, is a secondary teacher, while dad Steven Shiells, 35, is a software developer. The family live with their westie Morag in New Carron.

Mum said Lucas is “a wee miracle” as it took them three years to conceive. She said the first couple of months of her pregnancy were tricky, but it was good after that. She just experienced the usual heartburn and tiredness.

When it came to the birth, she said it was “fairly quick and straightforward”, describing it as a “very positive experience”.

Mum and dad chose the name Lucas as it means the ‘bringer of light’ and having lost three of Jenna’s grandparents within the last couple of years she said that’s exactly what he has been to the family.

Lucas is full of smiles and loves when you sing him a nursery rhyme. He has lots of energy and loves jumping, especially in his jumperoo. Mum and dad think they have a future chatterbox on their hands as he’s full of ‘stories’ at the moment.

Lucas’ proud grandparents are Grandma Morag, Grandpa Paul and Nana Jane, Nana Linda and Grandad Trevor. Sadly Grandad Derek is no longer with us but included in Lucas’ name.

Mum and dad would like to thank their amazing family and friends who have supported them through their fertility journey and their parenthood journey so far. Mum added: “Lucas is surrounded by love!”