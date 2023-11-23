Cody Lyon (pic: D & M Loney Photography)

Mum Danielle Black, 27, works for NHS Forth Valley recruitment, while dad Steven Lyon, 26, works for Proludic Ltd in the playground industry. The family live in New Carron.

Mum said her pregnancy wasn’t good as she had extremely bad sickness throughout. She had pre-eclampsia at the end. She said being pregnant was “not an enjoyable experience at all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having feared giving birth for most of her adult life, mum said the actual experience was amazing. She was induced two weeks early due to the pre-eclampsia and said “it is something I would love to experience again maybe if I could skip the pregnancy”.

Mum and dad were between two names that they liked. Once he was here they agreed on Cody. His middle names William and Thomas are after his great grandfathers on both sides – William Mills who is sadly no longer with us and Thomas Black who just adores Cody.

Cody is always full of smiles and loves a carry on playing peek-a-boo. He has a few favourite toys. When he sees ‘DJ’ his face lights up. He loves his mummy and daddy but they would definitely say at the moment he’s a mummy’s boy. He loves going to baby class with friends every week. Mum said: “He is the most handsome, happy and clever baby boy and we are so blessed every single day to have him in our lives. He just lights up any room and is adored by everyone."

Cody’s proud grandparents are Nicola Black and Derek Mitchell, and Mary Mills Lyon and Gordon Lyon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and Cody would like to say a big thank you to daddy, Steven. They are grateful to him for always putting them first and for everything he does for them.