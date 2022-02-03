Baby of the week: New Carron tot Christopher George

Christopher George

Mum Laura George, 39, is a staff nurse, while dad Christopher George, 38, is a funeral director.

Christopher has a big sister, Poppy-Rose, who is five. The family live in New Carron.

Mum says she kept well throughout her pregnancy. She said it was another back to back birth for her which was tough, but she said seeing her baby boy made it worth it.

Christopher’s name has many family connections. Christopher is after his dad, David is after Laura’s late father who died in 2008 and Leslie is after Christopher senior’s dad/Christopher junior’s grandad.

Christopher has a very good temperament, he’s always smiling and laughing. He absolutely loves his big sister and always gives her smiles.

His proud grandparents are Lorraine Wells-Munro and Donald Munro, Heather and Steve Preece and Mary and Les George.

Mum said she would like to thank husband Christopher for his amazing support throughout her tough labour, and the maternity staff for their help and support. She said they were “truly amazing”.