Baby of the week: Miller James Robert McCaskill

THE DETAILS: Miller James Robert McCaskill was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 23, 2019 at 12.27am and he weighed in at 7lbs 13oz.

THE PARENTS: Natalie McCaskill (35) is a stay at home mum, while dad Stuart McCaskill works offshore. The parents are from Redding.

THE PREGNANCY: Mum said the pregnancy was really easy and was delighted that it felt like it was over very fast.

THE BIRTH: She was induced three weeks early because there were concerns that baby was very heavy, however, he turned out to only to be 7lbs 13oz.

THE NAME: His first name was his mother’s maiden name. James comes from his grandad on dad’s side. Robert is also a grandfather’s name on mum’s side.

THE BABY: A great eater and already sleeps right through the night. He also loves to be spoken to, when people talk to him his face lights up. He’s very content and happy.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Jessie and James McCaskill who are from Falkirk and Amanda and Robert Miller, also from Falkirk.