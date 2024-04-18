Baby of the week: Middlefield tot Aria Istrefi
Mum Rebecca McGuire, 25, is a civil servant, while dad Luke Istrefi, 25, is an electrician. Aria is their first child and the family live in Middlefield.
Mum said her pregnancy was okay with not much sickness, but as a type one diabetic, she found trying to maintain her blood sugars to a pregnancy standard was quite a challenge. She kept herself occupied with work until she was due to be induced.
When it came to the birth, after three failed inductions over three days, Aria was born by caesarian section on day four.
Mum and dad chose the name Aria as it was one they had always loved.
Aria is always laughing and smiling and loves lots of cuddles and attention. Mum said she has slept through the night since she was about two months old so they can stay in a routine.
Aria’s proud grandparents are Mark and Jillian McGuire and Ellie and Skender Istrefi.
Mum and dad would like to thank all their close friends and family. Mum added: “The support we have received is amazing, we are so very lucky and blessed.”
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then please get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.