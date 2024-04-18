Aria Istrefi (pic: submitted)

Mum Rebecca McGuire, 25, is a civil servant, while dad Luke Istrefi, 25, is an electrician. Aria is their first child and the family live in Middlefield.

Mum said her pregnancy was okay with not much sickness, but as a type one diabetic, she found trying to maintain her blood sugars to a pregnancy standard was quite a challenge. She kept herself occupied with work until she was due to be induced.

When it came to the birth, after three failed inductions over three days, Aria was born by caesarian section on day four.

Mum and dad chose the name Aria as it was one they had always loved.

Aria is always laughing and smiling and loves lots of cuddles and attention. Mum said she has slept through the night since she was about two months old so they can stay in a routine.

Aria’s proud grandparents are Mark and Jillian McGuire and Ellie and Skender Istrefi.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their close friends and family. Mum added: “The support we have received is amazing, we are so very lucky and blessed.”