Baby of the week: Maddiston tot Stevi Macdonald

Stevi Macdonald (pic: contributed)

Stevi Sophia Macdonald was born on August 1, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.20am, weighing 7lb 1oz.

Her mum is Chloe Syme, 24, and her dad is Harvey Macdonald, 21. Stevi has a big brother Reuben who is three. The family live in Maddiston.

Mum said her pregnancy was amazing apart from the constant heartburn. When it came to the birth, she had a planned c-section and apart from one minor complication it went well.

Mum said they chose the name Stevi as they wanted her name to be different. She said: “Everyone thinks she is named after Stevie Nicks, but this isn’t the case. I just really liked the name!”

Stevi is mischievous, funny and bubbly and she loves to blow raspberries at everyone. Stevi has been crawling since she was seven months old and is now saying mum at nine months. She loves to follow her big brother Reuben everywhere – he is her best friend.

Her proud grandparents are Nana Jamie-lee Syme, Papa Steven Derry, Grandma Shelley Macdonald and Grandad Viper Macdonald.

Mum said she would like to thank her partner Harvey for being so supportive throughout her pregnancy and for always being by her side every step of the way. She said she would also like to thank all the grandparents for just being amazing and helping them out with both the kids, especially when she had her c-section.

