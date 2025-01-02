Baby of the week: Maddiston tot Ruaridh Walker

Ruaridh Walker (pic: submitted)

Ruaridh Cameron Walker was born on April 18, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.58am, weighing 7lb 1oz.

Mum Nicole Rae, 23, is a civil servant, while dad Cameron Walker, 24, is an electrician. Ruaridh is their first child, but he has a furry springer spaniel big brother, Tyler. The family have recently moved to Grangemouth from Maddiston.

Mum said her pregnancy was a “total dream” and she “loved every minute of it from start to finish”.

When it came to the birth she said it was “an experience”. She spent 21 hours in labour, pushed for six minutes and he was here.

Mum and dad chose the name Ruaridh as they had two names as favourites. One night dad sat down and mentioned Ruaridh and it stuck from then. Mum said once they met him they knew for certain he was their little Ru.

Mum said Ruaridh is the most loving, cheeky little soul with the best personality. He loves Bluey and telling everyone “no”. Mum said: “Everyday is a blessing with him and we are very lucky to have such a content little man.”

Ruaridh’s proud grandparents are Scott and Betty Walker and Davie Rae and Chaneen Freeman. His great grannies are Vi Bain and Margaret Rae.

Mum and dad would love to thank everyone involved at FVRH midwifery unit, especially Gillian Spence, who mum said was “an absolute dream of a woman”. They also want to thank all of their family, especially the grandparents, for all the support throughout the pregnancy, birth and even now. Mum added: “We are very lucky to have you all.”

