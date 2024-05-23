Baby of the week: Maddiston tot Rex O'Connor
Mum Rachel Wilcox, 31, works in the beauty industry, while dad Chad O’Connor, 32, works in pensions and investments. Rex has a big brother, Ozzy, who is three and a half. The family live in Maddiston.
Mum said she had a difficult pregnancy this time and was unwell throughout, which was the opposite to her first pregnancy. When she was five months pregnant her dad suddenly passed away which added a lot of stress and upset, but she says she knows he would have absolutely adored Rex.
Mum said the birth started off amazingly. She was induced and was having regular contractions, however after 15 hours of active labour Rex was born by emergency c-section as he had a larger than usual cord.
As their first son has an unusual name, mum and dad said they had to go with a name that would sound good with it. They had always found boys names really difficult, but Rex was a front runner from the beginning.
Rex is a happy boy. He always has the biggest smiles and he loves lots of cuddles.
His grandparents are Ann Wilcox, the late John Wilcox; Karen Hewins, Paul Hewins and John O’Connor.
Mum said she’d love to thank all of her friends and family for supporting her throughout her pregnancy after the loss of her dad. She’d also like to thank the whole team at the Forth Valley maternity unit for ensuring Rex was delivered safely. She gave a special shout out to her mum Ann for being the best Gran despite the most difficult year, adding: “We love you so much”.
