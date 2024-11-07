Nathan Cassidy (Pic: Submitted)

Nathan Cassidy was born on March 3, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.52pm, weighing 5lb.

Mum Stephanie Cassidy, 34, is a primary school teacher, while dad Ryan Cassidy, 34, is a bus driver. The family live in Maddiston along with their dogs Douglas and Islay.

Nathan decided to surprise his mum and dad by arriving into the world eight weeks early.

Mum said: “I started experiencing abdominal pains and as I was only 32 weeks at the time I didn’t think for a minute that I was in active labour and drove myself to triage to be checked over.

"I was very quickly assessed and told that I was fully dilated and he was in the breech position and a caesarian was needed under general anaesthetic.

"Just over an hour after arriving at the hospital, our son was born. My husband arrived with ten minutes to spare.”

After spending 40 days in the neonatal unit, mum and dad finally got to take their son home on April 11 – three days after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Mum said Nathan is a very happy boy who never stops smiling, giggling, wriggling and rolling.

Nathan’s proud grandparents are nana Julie McKenzie, papa Alex McKenzie, gran Carolanne Cassidy and grandpa Errol Cassidy. His proud great grandparents are Wullie and Cathy Lawrence, Betty Logan and the late John Logan.

Mum and dad would like to thank all of the neonatal staff at Forth Valley Royal who provided “such warmth and support” to them, as well as the incredible care Nathan received throughout his time on the unit.

They would also like to thank Julie and Alex who were a massive support when they had unexpected low points and for continually helping out with the two dogs to ensure they were settled and to allow mum and dad to stay for longer at the hospital.

