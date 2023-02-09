Jacob Anderson

Mum Chloe McKie, 26, is a stay at home mum, while dad Nathan Anderson, 29, is a ground worker in telecommunications. Jacob has a big sister, who is four, and his big brother sadly passed away aged eight days old. The family live in Maddiston.

Mum said her pregnancy went well, although there was a lot of anxiety around this pregnancy having gone into preterm labour at just 25 weeks in her previous pregnancy, and losing her son at eight days old.

She said the birth was exhausting and she was in labour for nearly ten hours. She ended up having to get some assistance, with a ventouse cup helping to deliver Jacob.

Mum says Jacob was just a name that she liked, but it definitely suits him.

She said Jacob is the “most loving and happy little person who is always full of smiles and giggles”. He loves watching Ms Rachel and definitely loves his food.

His proud grandparents are Margaret Lees, Roy McKie, Fiona Anderson and Michael Anderson, and his great grandparents are Brenda and Roy McKie.

Mum said she would like to thank Dr Paul Holmes at the Larbert hospital for providing “such a high level of care to make sure I was leaving the hospital with a baby. He’s such a kind and caring doctor who definitely needs recognition”. She also thanked the midwives, who she said she “couldn’t fault at all”. Mum thanked partner Nathan for being by her side throughout the labour and delivery, and both of their families for their continued support.