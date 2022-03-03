Baby of the week: Maddiston tot Gregor Hamilton

Gregor Hamilton

Mum Lauren Aiken, 27, is a support worker while dad Dean Hamilton, 27, is a courier.

The family live in Maddiston.

Mum said her pregnancy was really good and she had no complications.

When it came to the birth she was in labour for four hours and 37 minutes. However, in the end Gregor’s heart rate was dropping so much she had to have a forceps delivery.

The little one’s name, Gregor, was the first one mum and dad picked when thinking of names. They fell in love with it right away and it never changed.

Mum says Gregor is a smiling and loving little boy, who is always happy.

Gregor’s proud grandparents are Katrina Aiken, Mark Aiken, John Davidson and the late Nicola Hamilton.

Mum said she would like to thank her partner Dean for being the best support throughout her pregnancy and for being the best dad to their little boy.

