Callie Marshall (pic: submitted)

Callie Isabella Valerie Marshall was born on March 21, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 1.11am, weighing 9lb 4oz.

Mum Kirsty Marshall, 33, is a receptionist, while dad Fraser Marshall, 34, is an HGV driver. Callie has a big brother Charlie, who is five. The family live in Maddiston.

Mum said her pregnancy was not the best as she was really poorly and sick, pretty much the same as she was with Callie’s big brother. Mum was happy for Callie to come into the world nine days early.

After a difficult induction mum said the birth was really good, relaxing and funny. Her best friend/cousin Laura-Anne was her midwife making mum and dad feel really comfortable. Mum added: “We giggled a lot.”

When it came to Callie’s name, mum and dad wanted something that would go with Charlie. They came across the name Callie half way through the pregnancy and loved it. Her middle name Isabella is after Kirsty’s Gran who sadly passed away last year and Valerie is after Kirsty’s mum.

Callie is a happy, smiley, content baby. She is cheeky and so chilled because her brother brings her everything.

Callie’s proud grandparents are Val and Brian Williamson and Angela and Billy Marshall.

Mum and dad would like to thank everyone at Forth Valley Royal for the amazing care they received, especially Laura-Anne and Gloria who made labour relaxing and stress free.

They would also like to thank their friends and family who have been there for them and helped them when they need it, the grandparents for doing anything and everything and a big thank you to Charlie for being the best big brother.

