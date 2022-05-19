Baby of the week: Maddiston tot Amelia Oliver

Amelia Oliver

Mum Hazel Oliver, 33, is an EMEA tax director, while dad Robin Oliver, 34, is a computer analyst.

Amelia is their first child.

The family live in Maddiston.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum says her pregnancy was perfect with no sickness or any other major issues. She said she had a front facing placenta so didn’t feel much baby movement and had a “revolving door at maternity triage” as a result.

Amelia was born three weeks early.

Mum said it was a very quick birth. She said they just made it to the maternity triage unit before Amelia arrived, not long after she lay down.

Mum and dad liked the name Amelia from one of their favourite television shows, Grey’s Anatomy. Her middle names are family names – one from each side.

Amelia is a very alert, nosey baby.

Her proud grandparents are Thomas and Ahrlene Gardner and Pamela Oliver and Geoff Waterston.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for taking care of them and also both their families for their support.