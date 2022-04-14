Baby of the week: Lucca Wilson

Lucca Wilson

Dad Marton Wilson, 34, works as a site manager with Cala Homes, while mum Gillian Wilson, 39, works for HMRC. Lucca is their first child. The family – including dogs Roxy and Shorty – live in Reddingmuirhead.

Mum says her pregnancy was a lovely experience and she sailed through it as her bump was pretty small. Once he was born the doctor said to her ‘where was he hiding?’.

Lucca’s arrival – three days after his due date – was complicated as mum’s waters broke early and after a long labour over the weekend he was born by emergency c-section.

Mum and dad have always been big fans of travelling to Italy on holiday. They got married in Sorrento and travelled to Lucca a few years ago. Mum says it’s an amazing place and they have always loved the name and he really suits it. They hope to take Lucca one day. James is after Gillian’s dad.

Mum says Lucca is their happy little angel. His is so chilled out and has been a good sleeper from the off.

Lucca’s proud grandparents are Grandma and Grandpa Jannette and Norman Rogers; Nana and Papa Judith and Alastair Wilson and Grandma and Papa Lisa and Brian Penman.

Mum and dad would really like to thank Gillian’s mum Jannette for everything she has done to support them and also the lovely midwives at Forth Valley Royal.