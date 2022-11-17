Baby of the week: Logan Collins
Logan James Collins was born on March 14, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.23pm, weighing 7lb 8oz.
Mum Claire Collins, 38, is a catering assistant, while dad David Collins, 42 is a chef.
Logan has a big brother, five-year-old Jacob. The family live in California.
Mum said the pregnancy was tough as she suffered hyperemesis gravidarum throughout.
Logan was born by planned caesarian section at 39 weeks due to complications with her first birth.
Most Popular
Mum says Logan is a happy wee soul who is always smiling.
His proud grandparents are Granny Agnes Collins, Grampa Roy Collins who sadly passed away in June, and Grandad Alec Nelson.
Mum would like to thank all the staff at the Larbert hospital for the safe arrival of Logan and her sister Lynne McClung for supporting her throughout the birth.
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature in our column as baby of the week then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, daytime contact number and little one’s date of birth to [email protected] Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.