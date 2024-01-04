Giorgia Limongi was born on May 11, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.16pm, weighing 5lb 6oz.

Giorgia Limongi (pic: submitted)

Mum Amy Fitzpatrick, 36, is a sales compensation analyst at Thermo Fisher, while dad Leo Limongi, 38, previously worked in the hotel industry in Tenerife. He is in the process of sorting his visa so he can work in Scotland. The family, including lhasa apso Belle, live in Lionthorn. Dad Leo is Italian, but has moved here after living in Tenerife.

Mum said during the first few weeks of her pregnancy she was very tired and nauseuous. She said she was fussy with her food throughout and certainly didn’t feel the “glow” you hear of. Mum ended up getting extra scans towards the end of her pregnancy as baby was a bit small.

Mum was induced at 38 weeks, going in on the Tuesday and Giorgia was born on the Thursday.

When it came to Giorgia’s name, mum was struggling to decide on a name. Dad started calling the little one Giorgia has Amy’s mum is Georgina and it stuck. Mum said in Italy it’s tradition to name a boy after their grandfather on the dad’s side, so they swapped it around a bit and went with the Italian spelling.

Giorgia is a very happy wee girl who is full of energy. She loves getting attention and has lots of smiles and stories.

Giorgia’s proud grandparents are Sheena Fitzpatrick, who lives in Falkirk; Brian Fitzpatrick, who lives in Glasgow; and Ketty and Biagio Limongi, who live in Italy. Her great gran is Betty Muirhead.