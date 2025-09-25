Baby of the week: Lionthorn tot Archie Turner

Archie Bennett Turner was born on February 22, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.32pm, weighing 7lb 9oz.

Mum Abby Turner, 30, is a lawyer, while dad Matthew Turner, 30, is a postman. The family live with their dog Doris, who Archie absolutely adores, in Lionthorn.

Mum said her pregnancy went very well with no sickness during the first trimester. She said: “It was a lovely and exciting time that I look back on with only fondness.”

Despite being scheduled for an induction on the Friday evening, mum’s contractions started early on the Friday morning. She attended the induction as scheduled and her waters were broken at 11am on the Saturday, with Archie arriving just an hour and a half later.

Archie Turner (pic: contributed)

Mum had hoped for an unmedicated water birth, but despite being medically unable to have the water birth she wanted, she is really proud to have managed to give birth naturally and completely unmedicated.

Archie’s middle name was chosen as it is the same middle name as mum’s late Nana who she so deeply misses and who would have been absolutely besotted with him. The names Archie and Bennett combined mean ‘brave, bold and wise’ which are characteristics mum and dad hope he embodies as he grows up.

Archie is a very happy and fun loving baby who always has smiles and giggles for everyone he meets. Mum says he definitely has a stubborn and determined streak just like her with a wonderful mix of his daddy’s laidback nature. She added: “If only he would sleep at night he would be the perfect baby!”

Archie’s proud, loving and supportive grandparents are Alan Kemp, Linda Kemp and Tracey Bailey.

Mum and dad would like to thank their friends and family for their kindness and support throughout their pregnancy and newborn life. They added a special thanks to Archie’s grandparents for always going above and beyond to support their little family and for loving Archie so fiercely.

