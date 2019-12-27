Baby of the week: Leyton Charlie Hogarth from Stenhousemuir

Leyton Charlie Hogarth was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 10, 2019 at 3.41pm. He weighed 10lbs 6oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Cheryl Hogarth (33) is a team manager, while dad David Hogarth (36) is a mechanical technician. They are living in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: There was some pelvis issues and mum was struggling with how big she got.

THE BIRTH: He was due on July 29 but didn’t arrive. Mum was due to be induced on August 10 but that day she started to get contractions at 6am.

THE NAME: They had a list of names but Leyton was the one they chose.

THE BABY: He is a very happy and content baby who is always smiling.

THE GRANDPARENTS: They are Rae and Charlie Allan and Les and Heather Hogarth who are all from Grangemouth.

THANKS: They want to thank the grandparents, midwives and their three-year-old daughter Olivia Hogarth.