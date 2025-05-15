Baby of the week: Leoni Brander

Leoni Brander (Pic: contributed)

Leoni Ann Brander was born on September 4, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.06pm, weighing 6lb 12oz.

Mum Kellyann Brander, 32, is a support worker for young adults and children, while dad Stuart Brander, 38, works in Morrisons. Leoni is their first child.

Mum said she suffered with severe hyperemisis gravadum during the pregnancy, which started at around eight weeks. She said she had to stop working in the February as it was a really tough time. She lost 2lb in weight and was small come full term.

When it came to the birth, mum said it was great. She had a c-section scheduled for September 5 but she went into labour herself on the fourth. Leoni was born by c-section and mum said the experience was great.

Mum chose the name Leoni after looking on Pinterest at random things and an illusion family picture came up. There were names under a family and the name Leoni was there and she fell in love with it instantly.

Leoni is very cheeky, always smiling and she loves people. Mum said she’s like her and already is showing temper.

Leoni’s proud grandparents are Ian and Margaret McVicar and Kate and Stuart Brander.

Mum said: “I would like to thank the unconditional support from all my family, including my husband Stuart, giving me both confidence everyday and always when they were there at the roughest part of the pregnancy in and out of hospital.”

