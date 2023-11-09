Baby of the week: Laurieston tot Miriyn Hamilton
Mum Coral, 31, works with social work adult services within the self-directed support, short breaks and carers service, while dad Darren Hamilton, 33, works as a technician at joint loan equipment services with Falkirk Council. The family live in Laurieston.
Mum had hyperemesis for the first four months of pregnancy and found out she had pre-eclampsia when she was 37 weeks pregnant. As a result Miriyn had to be delivered early. After an 18 hour labour Miriyn was born by emergency caesarian section.
Mum and dad chose the name as they wanted a Scottish name and liked Mirren, but then they saw the Latin spelling Miriyn. They also found out Mirren was what William Wallace’s wife was called but her real name was apparently Marion. Coral’s grandmother’s name is Marion and they are very close with her so it made their minds up.
Miriyn is a happy girl who has just learned to blow raspberries and who loves to babble and shout. She also loves trying new foods and always wants a bit of what mum and dad are eating. She loves going to her weekly baby classes and local parent and toddler groups.
Her grandparents are Angela Tweedie and Craig Tweedie, Linda Hamilton and the late Eric Hamilton and Colin Grant. Her great grandmother is Marion Mcleish and her great grandfather Ian Mcleish, sadly passed away in 2020. Mum said: “She is very loved and lucky to have such great family and friends around her.”
Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal who looked after Miriyn and Coral so well. They would also like to thank all of their family and friends for their kindness and generosity to Miriyn.
