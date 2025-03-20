Baby of the week: Larbert tot William Potter

William Potter (Pic: submitted)

William Hamish Potter was born on July 14, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.28pm, weighing 5lb 14oz.

Mum Megan McKay, 31, is an accountant, while dad Robert David Potter, 31, is a carer. The family live in Kinnaird Village, Larbert.

Mum said the pregnancy was hard as she was very sick for the entire pregnancy. She got gestational diabetes and was very very tired, but she says it was worth it and she “wouldn’t change it for the world”.

When it came to the birth, mum said it was long. She went for her usual growth scan on the Thursday and the medics weren’t happy with his growth or mum’s blood pressure. They decided there and then to induce her at 37 weeks and four days. Mum said: “After three and a half long days and all relevant induction methods, William was born at 12.28pm on the Sunday.”

When it came to choosing the name, Robbie lost his dad William in October 2023, just a month before the couple found out they were pregnant. Mum said: “We felt it was a gift from Robbie’s dad and as such we wanted to name him after him.”

William is a happy, bubbly baby. He’s always laughing and just a genuinely happy baby.

His proud grandparents are Pauline Travers, Wendy McKay, Hamish McKay and the late William Potter.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the midwives and staff that helped them throughout their stay at Forth Valley Royal; all of their friends and family who have supported them throughout William’s life so far, helping with lifts, shopping and genuinely being on hand when needed. They also added their thanks to their family who they say the could not have managed without, “you all know who you are,” added mum.

