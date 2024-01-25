Sophie Thomson (pic: submitted)

Mum Lindsey Barker, 38, is a home care assistant, while dad Allan Thomson, 38, drives an ice cream van. They live in Kinnaird Village, Larbert.

Sophie has five older siblings, Chenai, 18; Rebecca, 15; Connor, 13; Jack, who is nine and Aaron, 19. Sophie shares her birthday with big brother Jack.

Mum said her pregnancy was pretty straight forward, although Sophie arrived three weeks before her due date after mum’s waters broke early.

Mum and dad chose the name as dad wanted to name her Sofia, but mum wasn’t too sure about it so they compromised on Sophie. Her middle name Katie is after mum’s best friend, and Sarah-Jane is after her great grandma.

Mum said Sophie is a very happy content little girl, who never really cries much and has her own little personality already. She is always laughing and smiling.

Sophie’s proud grandparents are Heather Cochrane and June Thomson. Her great gran and grandad are Sarah-Jane Thomson and George Thomson.

