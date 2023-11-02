News you can trust since 1845
Baby of the week: Larbert tot Rory Skelton

Rory Douglas Skelton was born on March 25, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.45pm, weighing 7lb 11oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT
Rory Skelton (pic: submitted)Rory Skelton (pic: submitted)
Rory Skelton (pic: submitted)

Mum Lucy Skelton, 33, is a secondary school teacher while dad Marc Skelton, 34, is a prison officer. The family live in Larbert.

Mum said the pregnancy was completely to plan, although she was very sick for the first four months. After that subsided she could enjoy the pregnancy. Rory was born two days before his due date – a first for being on time in the family. She said the birth was roughly 16 hours, but was straight forward. Rory spent a wee bit of time in neonatal when he was born, but he thrived and was home with mum and dad in a matter of days.

Rory was a favourite name for mum and dad from the very beginning. His middle name Douglas is after both mum and dad’s dads and grandads who all share the name. For mum and dad it was a way of carrying the name Douglas on for another generation.

Mum said Rory is a very happy, lively baby who is never quiet for long and is always making noises, singing and laughing. He absolutely loves books and hates to be still. He’s desperate to jump, stand, bounce and crawl (almost) at all times. He will smile at anyone who talks to him and is very friendly.

Rory’s proud grandparents are Jacqui Cumming, and Julie and Douglas Skelton. Mum and dad would like to thank them for all their help so far and say they couldn’t have done it without them.

They would also like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, with a special thank you to the neonatal nurses and staff for their incredible care and support of both Rory and his parents.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

