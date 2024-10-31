Ronan Rooney (Pic: submitted)

Ronan James Patrick Rooney was born on March 10, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.46am, weighing 6lb 10oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Natalie Rooney and dad Chris Rooney, both 35, work in financial services. Ronan is their first child and they live in Kinnaird Village, Larbert.

All went well with the pregnancy for 30 weeks before mum developed high blood pressure.

She was induced two weeks early and had a long labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad chose the name Ronan as it was one they both liked.

Ronan is a very happy baby who is always smiling.

His proud grandparents are Stevie and Liz Hendrie, and Richie and Jane Rooney.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal, as well as their family and friends for their support.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week in a future edition, then please get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note that babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.