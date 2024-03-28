Olivia Korziuk (pic: submitted)

Mum Anna Pajaczkowska and dad Łukasz Korziuk, are both 39. Mum is a project manager, while dad is an NDT manager. The family live in Larbert.

Mum said her pregnancy was very enjoyable and straightforward with no complications.

When it came to the birth, mum said it was “incredible”. She said they had a planned c-section with dimmed lights and their music playing in the background. She said Łukasz was of course there and they were both able to see their little girl being born. She added: “It was a very surreal and emotional moment.”

Mum said that for years she’d been saying that if she ever had a girl she would like her to be called Olivia, luckily dad liked the name too. They were also both keen for a name which sounded the same in both English and Polish.

Mum said Olivia is a very bubbly and sassy little girl. She said she already knows what she wants and is not afraid to ask for it. She said she is an absolute joy to have around stealing everyone’s heart the second they meet her.

Olivia’s proud grandparents are Katarzyna, Stanisław, Grażyna and Edward.

Mum and dad would like to thank their family and friends for sharing the amazing experience with us and the incredible staff at Forth Valley Royal for helping them bring their little miracle into this world.