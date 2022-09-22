Baby of the week: Larbert tot Jude Rock

Jude Rock

Mum Natalie Godfrey, 33, is office manager at Frox of Falkirk, while dad Chris Rock, 32, is a national account manager at Edrington UK.

Jude has a big sister Leah, 13, who absolutely loves her little brother to bits.

The family live in Larbert.

Mum said her pregnancy was great and she had no problems at all until she caught Covid at 38 weeks. She said thankfully she came out of isolation before Jude was born and they were both okay.

Jude was born by an elective caesarean section. Mum said it was “a straightforward, calm and positive birth”.

Mum and dad liked a few boys names so Jude didn’t have a name for the first day and a half. They waited until they brought him home from hospital so Leah could be involved in choosing his name too. His middle names James and David are after mum and dad’s late grandfathers.

Jude is a very easy going and happy little guy. He’s always smiling and making his family laugh now that he’s found his voice.

His proud grandarents are Kenny and Maureen Godfrey and Karin Rock. Jude’s Papa, Nigel, sadly passed away four months after he was born. Mum said they were just so pleased he got to meet him.

Mum and dad would like to thank the Beech team midwives and all the staff in ward eight at Forth Valley Hospital.