Baby of the week: Larbert tot Freya Cowie

Freya Cowie, from Larbert.

Mum Linzi Cowie, 36, is a hairdresser and salon owner, while dad Graeme Cowie, 30, is an HR analyst. Freya has an older sister Grace, who is four and has just started school. The family live in Larbert.

Mum said the pregnancy started off great, but at around 26 weeks Freya was measuring small and she had low fluid so she was getting scans every week. She ended up with pregnancy diabetes and cholestasis (ICP). Mum was induced at 38 weeks on Good Friday, but Freya waited until Easter Sunday to make a very quick appearance.

Contractions started at around 7.30am, her waters had burst by 8am and Freya was born at 9.04am.

Mum and dad had a few names picked out, although they didn’t decide on her first name until she was born. Her middle name was always going to be Elizabeth after Linzi’s Auntie Wilma. They both loved the name Freya and thought it was perfect for her when they saw her. It means lady and is the Nordic goddess of love.

Freya is a happy, smiley and very chatty little one who dotes on her big sister.

Freya’s proud grandparents are Granny Margaret Grant from Bonnybridge and Gran and Gramps, Agnes and William Cowie from Carron. She also has two great grannies, Nancy Owens and Shelia Cowie.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at the maternity unit at Forth Valley for the great care they received.