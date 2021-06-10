Baby of the week: Larbert tot Cora McQuade

Cora McQuade

Mum Linzi McQuade is a primary teacher in Clackmannanshire, while dad Ben McQuade is a process technician at Ineos.

Cora has two big brothers, Sam who is five and three-year-old Frazer. The family live in Larbert.

Mum said her pregnancy was all straight forward and the birth was quite quick.

Although she said it did take a little longer as Cora was facing the wrong way.

The couple had a few names they liked, but when they talked to her brothers about it, Cora was the name they liked best.

Cora is a happy little thing, even more so since being able to sit by herself.

She is the fourth grandchild, but only girl, for Fiona and Robert Downie, and she is the sixth grandchild for Bernard McQuade.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the midwives at Forth Valley hospital for making a stressful time far easier, especially during the strict rules of the pandemic.